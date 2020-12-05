Eugene Burns's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL - Hannibal in Hannibal, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eugene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL - Hannibal website.
Published by SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL - Hannibal on Dec. 5, 2020.
