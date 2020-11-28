Menu
Eugene French
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1926
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Army
General Electric
Eugene French's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.

Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery
2215 Mt. Tabor Road, Buffalo, Kentucky 42716
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
