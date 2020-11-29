Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eugene Golnick
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1945
DIED
November 27, 2020
Eugene Golnick's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eugene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Freck Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Dec
3
Service
6:30p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral services provided by:
Freck Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wendy Spangler
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020