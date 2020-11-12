Menu
Eugene Grady
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1941
DIED
November 10, 2020
Eugene Grady's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

Published by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Howard - Carter Funeral Home
1608 W Vernon Avenue, Kinston, North Carolina
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave., Kinston, NC 28504
