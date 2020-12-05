Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eugene Koch
1919 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1919
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Eugene Koch's passing at the age of 101 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eugene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis-Oswald Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Apostolic Christian Church
, Tremont, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Becky, Ron, & Peggy-
My sympathies to you at this time of loss! I have memories of years ago visits together as families! I now have a Koch as part of my family as my granddaughter married Andrew Koch-Elmon and Janice’s grandson
Praying for you during this time of parting but praising God for the victory won for your Dad!
In sympathy and love,
Judy (Zobrist) Knapp
Judy Knapp
December 4, 2020