Eugene McManus
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1949
DIED
December 3, 2020
Eugene McManus's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home website.

Published by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
