Eugene (Geno) J Medina Geno returned back to his Heavenly Father on September 18, 2020. He was born August 25, 1975 in Ogden, Utah to Henry and Teresa (Gabaldon) Medina. Throughout his life he enjoyed motorsports, hunting, MMA, Boxing and all outdoor activities. He enjoyed spending time with his many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, but the one thing he loved most in this world is spending every second he could with his three beautiful children: Devin, Drake and Justine. Who are his pride and joy. He is survived by his mom and dad, Teresa and Henry Medina. His best friend and brother Andrew Medina. Three children; Devin, Drake and Justine Medina and his pug fur baby, April. Two nieces; Alysia and Brittany Medina. He is preceded in death by grandparents; Santiago and Eulalia Medina, Jose and Senovia Gabaldon, his oldest sister, Lisa Ann Medina, numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins, the one closest to his heart his uncle Michael Medina. Thank You dear Geno for all you did for this family. You were always there for anyone who needed you. You were truly a blessing to have you on this earth. May you rest in peace. We Love You. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church 4050 S. 3900 W., West Haven, Utah. A Rosary will be held prior at 10:15 AM.