Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eugene Ortivez
1985 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1985
DIED
October 24, 2020
ABOUT
atlanta falcons
Eugene Ortivez's passing at the age of 34 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by NEWELL-HOERLINGS MORTUARY in CENTRALIA, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eugene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the NEWELL-HOERLINGS MORTUARY website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by NEWELL-HOERLINGS MORTUARY on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
NEWELL-HOERLINGS MORTUARY
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.