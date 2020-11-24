Menu
Eugene Pacifico
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1936
DIED
October 16, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Eugene Pacifico's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations in Boca Raton, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations website.

Published by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
6140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33487
Oct
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
10935 S Military Trail, boynton beach, Florida 33436
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
