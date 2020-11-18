Menu
Eugene Patterson
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1930
DIED
November 13, 2020
Eugene Patterson's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego in San Diego, CA .

Published by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Miramar National Cemetery
5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, California 92122
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego
