Of Bradenton, FL, born and raised in Turtle Creek, age 87, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, the youngest son of the late Turtle Creek Police Chief, William J. and late Marie (Cooper) Whalen
Beloved husband of the late Alberta M. (Villane) Whalen for 60 years.
Loving father of the late Kevin Ralph Whalen.
Brother of Ralph (Marie) Whalen of the Conneautville.
He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Buz was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Whalen and Eileen Forker and his brother, William Whalen.
Buz was a 1951 graduate of Turtle Creek High School and a Korean War Army veteran. Upon returning from his military duties, he worked for Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh for 2 years, before joining American Airlines where he was employed from 1955-1961. During that time, he earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1959. He then transferred to Seaboard Airlines before beginning a 35-year career with Japan Airlines. He was stationed in both Michigan and New York for Japan Airlines and eventually rose to the position of Vice-President of Cargo in the Americas before retiring. Among his colleagues, and throughout the Air Cargo Industry, he was considered the "Face of JAL Cargo" in the Americas.
There will not be a visitation. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville at a later date.
In keeping with Buz' wishes, contributions in memory of his son, Kevin Ralph Whalen may be made, and would be greatly appreciated, to the Make-a-Wish Greater PA and WV, Gulf Tower, 37th Floor, 707 Grant St., Pgh., PA 15219 or www.greaterpawv.wish.org
Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 412-823-9350.
