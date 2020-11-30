Eugene Wiley's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home in Wayne, WV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eugene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home website.
Published by Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
