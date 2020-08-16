On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Eugene Young Jr, loving husband, son and father of three children, passed away at age 27. Eugene was born November 14, 1992 in Pittsburgh, Pa to Kamia (Jones) Parks and Eugene Young. He received his high school diploma from Oliver High School. Eugene was a loving husband to Tina Young. He was a dedicated father. He treasured his kids and embraced every moment with them. He worked various jobs throughout his young life. Doing things he loved to do working with his hands, from cutting grass, working on the roof or just building or fixing things. He had a passion for animals especially spiders. Eugene is preceded in death by his daughter Mariah Rose Young. Gene is survived by his loving wife Tina Young, adorable kids ZyKier Young and Eugene Young III; Mother Kamia (Jones) Parks; Father Eugene Young; Siblings Dewayne Jones, Jay Quawn Jones, Mah'Kya McCown, Oshai Young, Polo Sibley Young, Samaiyah Young, Jeremiah Hawkins, Zyhaire Young, Zyhon Young, Jon'Nae Young and a host of family and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave. 412 531-4000. Monday 2-4 P.M. Face mask will be required and staff will monitor 25 people restriction rotation. Funeral service for the family will be celebrated at 4:00P.M. Inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.