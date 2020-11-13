Menu
Eugenia Rodriguez
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1929
DIED
November 9, 2020
Eugenia Rodriguez's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, TX .

Published by Wayne Boze Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
November 13, 2020