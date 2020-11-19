Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eulalah Hughes
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1930
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Red Hat Society
Salvation Army
Eulalah Hughes's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Waterloo, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eulalah in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Feller & Clark Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial service
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St, Waterloo, IN 46793
Funeral services provided by:
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.