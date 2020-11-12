Menu
Eunice Cooper
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1927
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
first united methodist church
Eunice Cooper's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Terrace Park Funeral Home
801 Northwest 108th Street, Kansas City, Missouri
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
She was a dear friend for 30 plus years. We shared grandchildren and great grands.
Barbara MERRY
Family
November 11, 2020