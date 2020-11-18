Menu
Eunice Edmonds
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1925
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Elks Lodge
Eunice Edmonds's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home website.

Published by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
403 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, Indiana 46516
Funeral services provided by:
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
