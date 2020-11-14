Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eunice Kinoshita
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1926
DIED
November 10, 2020
Eunice Kinoshita's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Lihue, HI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eunice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Kauai Memorial Gardens
4716 Maalo Rd., Lihue, Hawaii 96766
Funeral services provided by:
Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.