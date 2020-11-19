Menu
Eunice Wynn
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1931
DIED
November 16, 2020
Eunice Wynn's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eunice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan website.

Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, Alabama 36305
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, Alabama 36305
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
Our deepest condolences we will miss her greatly . She especially loved Wesley and Robbie when they were babies.
Don &Vicki Geer
November 19, 2020