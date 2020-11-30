Menu
Eureka McKinney
1967 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1967
DIED
November 19, 2020
Eureka McKinney's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russo's Hillside Chapels in Hillside, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Russo's Hillside Chapels website.

Published by Russo's Hillside Chapels on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162
Funeral services provided by:
Russo's Hillside Chapels
