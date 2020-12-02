Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eva Alvies
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1947
DIED
November 27, 2020
Eva Alvies's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eva in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel
612 M.L. King Drive, Lafayette, Alabama 36862
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church
22455 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lafayette, Alabama 36862
Funeral services provided by:
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.