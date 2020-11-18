Menu
Eva Bali
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1941
DIED
November 14, 2020
Eva Bali's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago in West Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago website.

Published by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street, West Chicago, IL 60185
Nov
19
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street, West Chicago, IL 60185
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
164 N. Oakwood Ave., West Chicago, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
