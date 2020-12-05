Menu
Eva Brown
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1954
DIED
October 2, 2020
Eva Brown's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, October 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black's Funeral Home in Carthage, TX .

Published by Black's Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel
641 East Sabine Street, Carthage, Texas 75633
Funeral services provided by:
Black's Funeral Home
