Eva Clouse
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1944
DIED
October 7, 2020
Eva Clouse's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryant-Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bryant-Grant Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
105 West Main Street, Franklin, North Carolina 28734
Oct
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Franklin Church of God
701 West Palmer Street, Franklin, North Carolina 28734
Funeral services provided by:
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
