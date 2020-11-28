Eva Fox's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, October 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eva in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.
Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
