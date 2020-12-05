Menu
Eva Herring
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1926
DIED
December 2, 2020
Eva Herring's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL .

Published by Colbert Memorial Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Colbert Memorial Gardens
700 Hwy 43 South, Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert Memorial Chapel
