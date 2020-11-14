Menu
Eva Moore
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1930
DIED
November 12, 2020
Eva Moore's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Michael J Fulwood in Ocean Isle Beach, NC .

Published by Michael J Fulwood on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Manley Bennett Cemetery
, Calabash, North Carolina
