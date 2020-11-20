Menu
Eva Vaught
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1943
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Diabetes Association
Eva Vaught's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
