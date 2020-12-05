Menu
Eva Williams
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1935
DIED
December 3, 2020
Eva Williams's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garner Funeral Home - Kinston website.

Published by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pinelawn Memorial Park
4488 US-70, Kinston, North Carolina 28504
Funeral services provided by:
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
