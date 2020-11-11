Menu
Evan L. Nielsen
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1943
DIED
November 10, 2020
Evan L. Nielsen passed away November 10, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born to Lewis Ivan Nielsen and Margaret Ellen Williams on October 4, 1943 in Douglas, Wyoming.

Evan worked and retired from Fife Construction and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed playing poker, watching TV, fishing and being outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Sherry Hindes (Billy), Tammy Gilmore (Jack), Travis Nielsen, his sisters Sylvia, Kathy, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers; George, Jim and Gene, sisters; Fae, Shelia and Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
