Evangelist Taylor
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1956
DIED
November 15, 2020
Evangelist Taylor's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wings of Deliverance THC
2502 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wings of Deliverance THC
2502 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807
