Evelyn Armour
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1941
DIED
November 14, 2020
Evelyn Armour's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST in North East, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST website.

Published by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET, North East, MD 21901
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET, North East, MD 21901
Funeral services provided by:
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
