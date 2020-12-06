Menu
Evelyn Atkins
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1934
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Evelyn Atkins's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins, MN .

Published by Ertl Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service
125 South Armstrong Ave / P.O. Box 308, Litchfield, Minnesota 55355
Funeral services provided by:
Ertl Funeral Home
