Evelyn Atkins's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Evelyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ertl Funeral Home website.
Published by Ertl Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.