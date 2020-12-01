Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn Bedwell
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1931
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Evelyn Bedwell's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Murphy Parks Funeral Service in Shelbyville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Evelyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Murphy Parks Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Murphy Parks Funeral Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
2315 S. Riley Hwy., Shelbyville, Indiana 46176
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
2315 S. Riley Hwy., Shelbyville, Indiana 46176
Funeral services provided by:
Murphy Parks Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.