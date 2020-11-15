Menu
Evelyn Brown
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1935
DIED
November 13, 2020
Evelyn Brown's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Upton Funeral Home in Celina, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Upton Funeral Home website.

Published by Upton Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Upton-Hay Funeral Home
307 West Lake Avenue, Celina, Tennessee 38551
Funeral services provided by:
Upton Funeral Home
