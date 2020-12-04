Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn Colvin
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1945
DIED
December 2, 2020
Evelyn Colvin's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain in Kings Mountain, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Evelyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:50p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
108 South Piedmont Ave, Kings Mountain, North Carolina 28086
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.