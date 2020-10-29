Evelyn Bieler Forbes passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Bountiful. She was born January 20, 1934 in Ogden to Paul and Itha Bieler. She married Layne Bennett Forbes on July 2, 1954 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Layne; her four children and spouses, Kim (Jonna), Randy (Jennifer), Sherri (Dave) Killen, and Daren (Carolyn); 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and her sister Jeanette (Curtis) Van Alfen. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Donna Harris and Virginia Griffin.
Evelyn graduated from Weber Junior College where she served as a student body officer. While attending college, she met the love of her life, Layne. Their relationship was an example to their children and grandchildren of eternal love and devotion that only became sweeter over time.
She had a special bond with her grandchildren, making each one of them feel loved and important. She loved reading to them when they were young and always had time to know each one individually.
Evelyn was a devoted and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many ward and stake callings throughout her life. She and Layne served an 18-month CES mission to Harvard Medical School and Boston University. Upon their return home they served together as temple workers for 19 years at the Bountiful LDS Temple.
She loved playing the piano and enjoyed classical music which could be heard playing throughout the house at any given time. She sang in the South Davis Community Choir for many years and loved performing The Messiah.
Evelyn will be remembered for her Christlike heart. Her genuine interest in others has touched the lives of many and is the hallmark of her life's work.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, October 30, from 6-8 PM at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 11:00 AM, at the Bountiful LDS Tabernacle, 55 South Main Street, Bountiful. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at the Bountiful City Cemetery.
Services will be live streamed on ZOOM at https://zoom.us/j/3033594101.
