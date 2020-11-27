Menu
Evelyn Gilbert
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1933
DIED
October 26, 2020
Evelyn Gilbert's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville in Martinsville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville website.

Published by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Greenwell Funeral Home
30 N Washington St, Martinsville, Illinois 62442
Oct
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Greenwell Funeral Home
30 N Washington St, Martinsville, Illinois 62442
Funeral services provided by:
Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville
