Evelyn Gilbertson's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, October 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Evelyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Derrick Funeral Home website.
Published by Derrick Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
