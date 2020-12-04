Menu
Evelyn Hansen
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1943
DIED
November 30, 2020
Evelyn Hansen's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc in Cincinnati, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Dec
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd.
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd.
