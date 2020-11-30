Menu
Evelyn Jenkins
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1950
DIED
November 19, 2020
Evelyn Jenkins's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" website.

Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23222
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
