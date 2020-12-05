Menu
Evelyn Lamos
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1942
DIED
December 1, 2020
Evelyn Lamos's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClain Funeral Home - Denver in Denver, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McClain Funeral Home - Denver website.

Published by McClain Funeral Home - Denver on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
McClain Funeral Home
3500 W State Rd. 16, Post Office Box 248, Denver, Indiana 46926
McClain Funeral Home - Denver
