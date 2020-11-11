Menu
Evelyn Orzechowski
1922 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1922
DIED
November 9, 2020
Evelyn Orzechowski's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona in Winona, MN .

Published by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka
625 East Fourth Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
