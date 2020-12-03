Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn Severino
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1930
DIED
November 26, 2020
Evelyn Severino's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano in New Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Evelyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by:
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
William Bader
November 28, 2020
a loved one
November 28, 2020