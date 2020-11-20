Menu
Evelyn Sfo
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Evelyn Sfo's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay in Sister Bay, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay website.

Published by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trueblood Performing Arts Center (TPAC)
870 Main Rd, Washington Island, Wisconsin 54246
Funeral services provided by:
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
