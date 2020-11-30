Menu
Evelyn Townsend
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1927
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Kansas State University
Evelyn Townsend's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. in Kansas City, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Metropolitan Baptist Temple
853 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Metropolitan Baptist Temple
853 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Funeral services provided by:
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
