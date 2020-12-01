Evelyn Watley's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON in Clifton, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Evelyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON website.
Published by CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON on Dec. 1, 2020.
