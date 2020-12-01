Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn Watley
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1938
DIED
November 30, 2020
Evelyn Watley's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON in Clifton, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Evelyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Clifton Funeral Home
303 South Avenue F, Clifton, Texas 76634
Funeral services provided by:
CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.