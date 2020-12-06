Menu
Evelyn Wilkerson
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1935
DIED
November 21, 2020
Evelyn Wilkerson's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Morton, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave, Morton, IL 61550
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
