Evelyn Young
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1926
DIED
November 17, 2020
Evelyn Young's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Back Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery
2145 Back Creek Church Rd., Mt Ulla, North Carolina 28125
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
