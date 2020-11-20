Menu
Everett Behnke
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1930
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Everett Behnke's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Mishawaka, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Everett in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care website.

Published by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home
503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, Indiana
Nov
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home
503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, Indiana
Nov
23
Service
10:30a.m.
East United Methodist Church
1621 East 3rd Street, Mishawaka, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
